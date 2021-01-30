YemenEXtra
The Injury of a Woman in Hodeidah by Mercenaries’ Fire

Today, Saturday, a woman was wounded after she was shot by the Saudi-UAE mercenaries in Hodeidah governorate.

A woman from Hodeidah was wounded after she was targeted by machine guns used by the local mercenaries loyal to the Saudi-UAE aggressors in the Al-Nasiri area, Al-Tuhita district, a source from Hodeidah reported.

The Saudi-UAE aggressors, and their mercenaries, continue to violate the Sweden agreement on a daily basis, since the beginning of the agreement at the end of 2018. These crimes and violations are being neglected by the United Nations and its international team in Hodeidah.

