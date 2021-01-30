Jan. 29: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, January 29, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a number of 3 citizens were wounded by a Saudi missile-artillery shelling that targeted Shada district, near the border.

Also, the US-Saudi warplanes launched 3 raids on the Al-Zahir district.

In Marib, the Saudi-led aggressive coalition launched 5 airstrikes on Serwah district, and 3 raids on Medghal region.

In Al-Jawf, a Saudi aerial raid targeted Al-Dahra region located in the district of Khub Al-Sha’af.

As for Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that the Saudi-UAE aggressors committed 227 breaches in the past 24 hours. The violations include the launching of 10 airstrikes with the use of drones on 50th Street, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Faza.

Moreover, the source added that the breaches also include the hovering of 18 warplanes in the airspace of Hodeidah city and Al-Manther, Kilo-16, Al-Durayhimi, Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, Al-Tuhita.

In the same context, 15 spy drones were detected over the city, Kilo-16, Haiss, Al-Jah, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhita.