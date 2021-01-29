YPC Director Renews Warning of a Humanitarian Catastrophe Due to the Continued Siege on Fuel Tankers

YemenExtra

The Executive Director of the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC), Ammar Al-Adra’i, met today with the representative of the World Food Program (WFP) in Yemen, Laurent Bukera.

The meeting discussed the humanitarian conditions experienced by the Yemeni people as a result of the continued detention of oil derivative ships by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition.

The executive director of the company indicated that the continued detention of oil tanker hinders the transportation and delivery of medicines and food to citizens.

He explained that the arbitrary practices of the Saudi aggressors by preventing oil ships from entering Hodeidah port will lead to a humanitarian disaster, as many vital sectors will stop their services to citizens due to lack of oil products.

He pointed out that hundreds of premature newborns in nurseries are at risk as a result of the suspension of their oxygen supply. In addition, thousands of patients with dialysis are threatened.

The Executive Director of the Yemeni Oil Company stressed the importance of working on the entry of fuel tankers, pointing out that their continued detention would negatively affect relief work in Yemen and lead to a humanitarian crisis.

For his part, the representative of the World Food Program confirmed his willingness to coordinate and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people as well as to work for the release of the oil tankers.