MOH: The Saudi Aggressors Deliberately Destroyed 523 Hospitals and Killed 43,000 Citizens

YemenExtra

The Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel explained that the US-backed Saudi-UAE aggressive coalition has committed heinous crimes against the Yemeni people and caused the deaths and wounding of over 43,000 civilians, including 7,000 children and women. Also, 523 hospitals and health centers in Yemen were destroyed by the aggressors.

During his speech on the occasion of the inauguration of the annual scientific conference of the Al-Thawra General Hospital Authority in Hodeidah today, Thursday, under the slogan “Building research capabilities and developing clinical skills in Hodeidah,” he said that all the war crimes that occurred in Yemen in the past six years were conducted by the Saudi-led coalition with the use of US-UK weapons.

He noted that the coalition continues to tighten the siege and deepen the suffering of Yemenis by detaining oil derivatives.

The Minister of Health held the Saudi-led coalition responsible for the stopping of any hospital, center, or health unit due to the lack of oil products.