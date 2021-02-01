Governor of Marib Denounces the Kidnapping of Women by Mercenaries
YemenExtra
The Governor of Marib, Major General Ali Mohammed Toaiman, condemned today, Monday, the heinous crime of kidnapping several women by the mercenaries working under the Saudi-UAE supervision.
Major General Toaiman said during an interview with Al-Masirah Arabic channel that this crime is not the first of its kind, as the mercenaries of the aggressors had previously kidnapped a woman before named Samira Marech, who is still kidnapped until now.
It is noteworthy that the local mercenaries working for the Saudi-UAR aggressors, on Sunday, kidnapped seven women from the homes of the displaced after they raided their places brutally.