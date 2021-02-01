Jan. 31: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Sunday, January 31, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib province, the Saudi-led air force carried out 6 airstrikes on the districts of Serwah, Majdhal, and Majzar.

In the northern province of Saada, Saudi border guards shelled villages, with missiles and shells, in the Razih region, near the Yemeni-Saudi border.