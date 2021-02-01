Yemeni minister calls for preservation of airport infrastructure despite blockade

YemenExtra

Minister of Transport Zakaria Al-Shami on Sunday stressed the need to preserve the campus and lands of the Republic’s airports from encroachments.

This came during the conclusion of the second workshop on defining the airport campuses and surfaces to reduce obstacles and building restrictions and requirements, organized by the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Meteorology.

Over a period of two days, the workshop reviewed new construction works on airport campuses, including Sanaa International Airport and Taiz International Airport, and the repeated encroachments on airport campuses by citizens and other influential people taking advantage of the country’s situation due to the aggression and siege it faces.

During the workshop conclusion, the Transport Minister called for the relevant authorities to cooperate and work in a one-team spirit to preserve the airport campuses and lands from any encroachments.