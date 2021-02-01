Ansarullah Spokesman Condemns the Kidnapping of Women by Mercenaries in Marib

YemenExtra

The spokesman of the Ansarullah movement Mohammed Abdulsalam condemned, today, Monday, the kidnapping of women in the city of Marib by local mercenaries loyal to the US-backed Saudi-led coalition. He noted that this crime comes in context with the crimes committed against the Al-Suba’yan family, the Ashrafs, and the tribes of the province.

“The practices of the mercenaries in Marib do not take into account the values of religion or tribal norms,” Abdulsalam said on Twitter.

It is worth noting that the Saudi-UAE local mercenaries, last Saturday, kidnapped five women from families that are displaced in the province, then returned the other day to kidnap two others. The kidnapped women were transferred to an unknown destination without informing their families of their places of detention.