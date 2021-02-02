SCMCHA, UNFPA discuss humanitarian situation in Hodeida

YemenExtra

Director of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) branch in Hodeida province Jaber al-Razehi and the Deputy Director of the United Nations Population Fund in Yemen discussed on Tuesday the humanitarian role of the UNFPA in the province.

In the meeting, al-Razehi and the UN official reviewed the humanitarian and health situation in the province, the progress of the humanitarian activities implemented by the UNFPA and its partners as well as aspects of the imbalance and deficiencies in the partners’ interventions during the last period.

They emphasized the importance of developing solutions and treatments necessary to develop the work of the fund’s partners and improve the level of performance in order to enhance the feasible and tangible interventions.

Al-Razehi stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and developing work mechanisms between the SCMCHA’s branch, the UNFPA, and its partners in the province in the course of humanitarian work in a way that contributes to alleviating the suffering of the people of the province due to the worsening of the humanitarian and health situation.

He indicated that the SCMCHA’s branch is keen to overcome the difficulties facing the activities of the Fund and its partners so as to work to facilitate humanitarian tasks.

On his part, the Deputy Director of the UNFPA in Yemen appreciated the efforts of the SCMCHA’s branch in Hodeida and the facilities it provides for the success of the Fund’s activities and its partners in the province.

He expressed the UNFPA’s desire to finance programs aimed at improving the living conditions of the displaced in a way that alleviates their suffering.