Feb. 1: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, February 1, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Sanaa, the Saudi fighter jets targeted, with two airstrikes, The Sanaa International Airport.

In Al-Jawf, two raids targeted the Salba area in the Khub Al-Sha`af district.

In Marib, a Saudi airstrike targeted the district of Serwah.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room announced that it recorded 243 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The violations include the launching of 5 raids, using drones, on al-Durayhimi. In addition, a number of 20 espionage drones were monitored over the airspace of Al-Durayhimi, Hodeidah city, Kilo-16, Al-Manthar, Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya.

The source pointed out that 58 violations were conducted by missile and artillery shelling, and 161 violations with the use of diverse weapons.