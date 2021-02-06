Jan. 5: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, February 5, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, 3 children were injured by the explosion of cluster bomb Saudi remnants in Majz district.

Moreover, the Saudi Apache military helicopter bombed the Fer area in the Ketaf district.

In Marib, the aggressors launched a raid on the Zaghn area in the Serwah District.

The Saudi warplanes also launched a raid on the eastern Majazah near Asir.

In Hodeidah, Saudi drones carried out 3 raids on the south of the Al-Jah area in the Beit Al-Faqih district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room reported 148 violations were committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations were 5 airstrikes by Saudi drones on Al-Jah and the flight of 8 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Durayhimi.

Additionally, 18 violations were by missile and artillery shelling, and 121 violations using diverse weapons.