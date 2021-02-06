Houthi: We Are Ready for Either War or Peace

YemenExtra

The member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said, in an interview with Al-Mayadeen Arabic channel, that the US is supposed to stop the aggression against Yemen and this is what they seek to see, noting that the US president declarations are just statements, but they expect the stop of the aggression and the blockade.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi called for an end to the aggression and the siege imposed on Yemen and also called for the payment of compensation from the Saudi-led coalition, just like when Kuwait obtained compensations from Iraq.

He assured that no negotiations are taking place with the US till now.

Al-Houthi emphasized that what Saudi Arabia and the UAE committed in Yemen is comprehensive terrorism, explaining that the Saudi aggressors have tried to defeat them militarily since 2004, but failed to do so, stressing their readiness to continue to confront them even further.

“We are not afraid of this war and are ready to continue the confrontation, but we are with peace,” he noted, explaining that all matters can be resolved during peace negotiations if arrogance is put aside.

Al-Houthi clarified that Biden proposed stopping the aggression against Yemen during his election campaign, because he wants to restore US policy after former President Donald Trump, and added: “If Biden does not cease the aggression against Yemen, which he pledged to stop during the elections, then this will undermine the confidence of his voters and this is what he does not want.”

He also urged Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to stop the aggression and for Saudi Arabia to turn to peace, stressing that Ansarullah will negotiate according to the dictates of the Yemeni interest, stressing that they do not want anyone to be humiliated. Also, both sides will maintain their interests as possible.

Mohammed Al-Houthi suggested that the political solution should be subjected to a referendum by the Yemeni people, and what the people want will be approved.

Regarding the Yemeni Armed Forces, he announced that they will not stop their operations on Saudi Arabia unless every country in the Saudi coalition stop their bombing first, justifying that it is the right for the Yemeni people to defend themselves, using locally manufactured weapons.

He confirmed the existence of videotaped meetings of leaders in “ISIS” and “Al Qaeda” with Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar, the Yemeni vice president of the recognized Yemeni government, in Aden, adding that the threat of “terrorism” comes from Saudi Arabia and the US.

Regarding the position of other countries participating in the aggression in any way, Al-Houthi said that selling arms to the Saud aggressive coalition is a crime, and the British know who the Yemenis are, as the Yemeni people previously liberated their land from British colonialism.

At the conclusion of the interview, the member of the Supreme Political Council called on the Yemeni people to keep a high level of awareness and caution, especially in the peace phase, praising the efforts of the Yemeni armed forces and their role in preserving the country’s independence.