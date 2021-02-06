Parliament welcomes US decision to stop support for aggression on Yemen

YemenExtra

The Parliament, in its Saturday session chaired by Speaker Yahya Al-Ra’i, welcomed the recent American decision to stop supporting the Saudi-led coalition aggression on Yemen and to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The Parliament considered these trends as a new shift in the course of American policy and a positive step in the right path, calling for implementing them on the ground to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.

During its session, the Parliament also praised the American administration’s intention to cancel the designation of Ansarullah within the list of terrorism.

The Parliament renewed its call for the United Nations, the Security Council, and the international community to move quickly to end the aggression, stop the war, lift the blockade, and open all Yemeni land, sea, and air ports.