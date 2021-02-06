Real Peace Will Not Be Before Ending the Aggression, Siege on Yemen: Abdulsalam

YemenExtra

The head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, confirmed, last Thursday evening, that real peace will not be before the stop of the aggression and siege on Yemen.

Abdulslam said on Twitter that the real proof for peace in Yemen is to stop the aggression and lift the siege.

Adbulslam affirmed that the aggression and siege approach failed miserably before the people of Yemen.

He reiterated that real peace will not be achieved until the cessation of the Saudi aggression and lifting the siege.

Moreover, Abdulsalam said that Yemen’s missiles will continue to defend Yemen and they will stop when the aggression and siege completely stop.