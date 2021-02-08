Feb. 7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggressive coalition launched raids on various areas in Yemen, which were in the provinces of Marib, Saada, and Al-Jawf, in the past 24 hours.

Marib: 4 Saudi raids targeted the district of Serwah.

Al-Jawf: a raid by the Saudi jets targeted the Khanjar area in the Khub Al-Sha`af region.

Saada: two raids, by the Saudi-led air forces, targeted the Fer area in the Kataf district and Al-Dhahir district