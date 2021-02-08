SPC Member calls US administration to take serious decisions to stop aggression

YemenExtra

Member of the Supreme Political Council (SPC), Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, called on the US administration to take serious decisions to stop the aggression on Yemen and impose them on its followers.

In an interview with ‘Al-Mayadeen’ satellite channel, Al-Houthi described US President Joe Biden’s statements regarding stopping the aggression as “mere statements”, noting that what was expected is halting the aggression and practically lift the siege on Yemen.

“The whole world knows that America is leading the aggression against our country, and any step towards prudence, its admission of error and its retreat from the mistake it makes and the terrorism it acts against our people and our homeland we welcome it,” he said.

Al-Houthi pointed out that there has been no contact with the United States so far regarding stopping the aggression on Yemen.

He affirmed that what Saudi Arabia and the UAE did is full-fledged terrorism, explaining that the Saudi coalition had tried “a military war against Yemen since 2004, but it failed.”

“We are not afraid of this war, and we are ready to continue the confrontation, but we are with peace,” he said, indicating that all issues can be resolved during peace negotiations if arrogance is put aside.

Al-Houthi said that Biden proposed stopping the aggression against Yemen during his election campaign, because he wants to “restore American policy” after the former President Trump. “If Biden breaches the cessation of the aggression against Yemen, which he pledged to stop, then it violates the confidence of the American voter and this is what he does not want.”

The SPC member urged Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to stop the aggression, and for Saudi Arabia to turn to “the peace of the brave.”

Al-Houthi stressed that the dialogue should take place according to the dictates of the Yemeni interest. “We do not want anyone to be humiliated. We and they will be equals to talk about our interests and their interests.”

He called for paying compensation from the aggression countries to the Yemeni people similar to the compensation that Kuwait obtained from Iraq.

“The Yemeni armed forces would stop bombing the targets of the aggression coalition if all the aggression countries stop bombing,” he announced, affirming the right of the Yemeni people to defend themselves by using locally manufactured weapons.

On the future of the solution and the possibilities of partition, the Supreme Political Council’s member pointed out that the UN Security Council talks about the territorial integrity of Yemen, considering some talk of separation as mere slogans to mobilize fighters.