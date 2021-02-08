A Trial Against People Working for the British Intelligence Begins

YemenExtra

A trial on a number of British intelligence officers and others was held today, Monday, for spying and sabtoaging within the territory of the Republic of Yemen.”

Those people worked directly on acquiring, recruiting, qualifying and training a number of spies in various Yemeni governorates, for the purpose of espionage and sabotaging.

Those British intelliegence officers were provided with various means of communication, devices, programs and advanced technical applications to help them in monitoring, tracking, locating, confirming and uploading information and coordinates.

These espionage and sabotage activities took place in a number of governorates within the Republic of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, Sana’a governorate, Amran, Saada, Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Mahrah and Hadramout.

The Yemeni Security and Intelligence Service was able to locate those spies and arrest a number of them so they face their deterrent punishment.

The Yemeni intelligence service confirms that until this moment it is still monitoring and following up the activities of the remaining spies, waiting for the right moment to arrest them and bring them to justice.