A Girl Killed, Two Injured by a Saudi Explosive Remnants in Nehm

YemenExtra

A child was killed and two were injured, as a result of a bomb explosion resulted from remnants of Saudi bombs in the Maswarah area, Nehm district, in Sana’a governorate, a source reported to YemenExtra.

It is worth noting that earlier on the same day, a citizen was seriously injured by the Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raqo area in the Munabeh district.