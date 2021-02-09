MOH: thousands of patients are at risk of death due to lack of petroleum derivatives

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Public Health and Population has warned of a major health disaster and exposed to thousands of patients of death due to a shortage of oil derivatives.

The health ministry blamed the United Nations and the states of aggression for daily deaths due to the deteriorating health situation as a result of the aggression and the blockade and preventing oil ships from entering Yemen.

The Ministry indicated that hospitals depend entirely on oil derivatives in providing them with energy to operate medical, diagnostic, and therapeutic devices, moving ambulances and emergency vehicles.

A statement issued by the Ministry confirmed, that preventing the entry of oil derivatives would turn hospitals into cemeteries in light of running out of fuel and stopping ambulance services.

It called on human rights organizations to quickly move and pressure the aggressive countries to allow ships of oil and food to enter into Yemen.