Parliament sends messages on stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

YemenExtra

Parliament speaker Yahya al-Rai’ sent on Monday letters of thanks and appreciation to three western countries over stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Al-Rai’ sent the thanks letters to the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, the Italian Speaker of the House of Representatives, Roberto Fico, the British House of Commons member, Martin De, and the former British Labor Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

The letters included praising their positions and demands to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that cause the killing of the Yemeni people as well as their continuous demands to stop the war on Yemen.