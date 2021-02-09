Saudis Violate the Sweden Agreement of Hodeidah by Launching an Airstrike

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, the Saudi-led aggression launched a raid on Hodeidah governorate, committing a grave breach of the Sweden agreement.

The US-Saudi warplanes carried out an airstrike on the village of Al-Kaw’e located in the Al-Durayhimi district. No civilian casualties were reported.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi-UAE forces of aggression and their mercenaries did not abide by the ceasefire agreement of the Hodeidah governorate, where mercenaries carry out hundreds of violations daily. In addition, the coalition warplanes launch raids from time to time on various regions of the province, in light of suspicious international silence.