Saudi Bombardment Results in the Killing of a Civilian, Injuring 5 Others

YemenExtra

A civilian was killed and 5 others were wounded, on Tuesday, as a result of Saudi shelling on the province of Saada.

Residential areas in the Shada area, near the border, were subjected to Saudi missile-artillery shelling, which led to the death of a citizen and the wounding of 5 others, an official source reported.

Last Sunday, a citizen was seriously injured by the Saudi army’s shooting in the Al-Raqo area, Munabeh district.

The border areas in Saada have been subjected to airstrikes and Saudi missile and artillery strikes over the past six years, since the beginning of the Saudi aggression on Yemen. This led to the death and injury of thousands of civilians, destroying entire villages, and taking out citizens’ farms and property.