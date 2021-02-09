Abdulsalam Slams Griffith’s Latest Announcements on Yemen

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, criticized the statements of the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, explaining that whoever mediates peace must adjust their crooked logic.

Abdulsalam said on his Twitter account that Griffiths, who he described as a British Ambassador, considered the actions of those defending themselves as “aggressive practices”. Thus, this makes him an envoy of his country with an international dress, according to his words.

He added that if the United Nations insists on approaching the Yemeni issue from the perspective of the Quartet aggressors, it will contribute to the continuation of the suffering of Yemenis.