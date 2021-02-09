A Twitter Campaign Launches Soon, Calling for an End of US Piracy on Oil Tankers

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, a campaign on the social network “Twitter” app will be launched, to denounce the continued detention of oil ships and preventing their entry to the port of Hodeidah.

The organizers stressed the importance of revealing the true face of the US, which continues to strangle millions of Yemeni people and kill them with its unjust blockade.

The organizers called for wide participation in the tweet campaign and call for an end of the American siege on the Yemeni people “under the hashtag:

#USADetainsOilShips and using the following link: Click Here

#امريكا_تحتجز_سفن_النفط