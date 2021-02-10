Yemen’s Army Launches an Attack Against Saudi Abha Airport

YemenExtra

The Air Force launched an offensive, on Wednesday, targeting military aircraft hangars within Abha International Airport using a number of Samad 3 and Qasef 2K drones.

“The air force targeted the hangars of warplanes at Abha International Airport this afternoon with 4 drones, type Samad 3 and Qasef 2K, resulting in an accurate hit,” the spokesman of the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said.

“We note that the aggressive Saudi regime is ignoring all our previous and repeated warnings regarding the use of civilian airports for military purposes,” he added.

The Armed Forces spokesman confirmed that this operation came in response to the continued airstrikes and the brutal siege on Yemen.

The spokesman stressed that the military operations against the aggressors will continue as long as their aggression and siege continues.