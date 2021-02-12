Saudi Guards Shooting kills, injures 4 Citizens in Saada

YemenExtra

Two citizens were killed and two were wounded by Saudi border guards’ fire in Munabeh district, Saada governorate.

The Saudi border guards shooting, using automatic weapons, led to the death of two citizens and the injury of two others from the Al-Sheikh area within Munabeh district, near the border.

In the past week, three citizens were killed during and another was wounded by Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raqo and Al-Sheikh areas, Munabeh district.

Also, two citizens were killed and 5 others were wounded in by Saudi artillery-missile shelling, which targeted the Shada district.

It is noteworthy that the bordering regions are being subjected to daily Saudi missile and artillery shelling, which has targeted many homes and properties of citizens. Additionally, there are repeated attacks committed by the Saudi border guards against citizens in the bordering areas, which has led to casualties and property losses.