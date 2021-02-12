Abdulsalam Comments on the European position and describes it as “positive”

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohamed Abdulsalam, praised the European Parliament’s position regarding the war on Yemen, describing it as a positive position.

Abdulsalam said on hit Twitter that these positions that call for stopping the war, lifting the siege, banning arms sales to the aggressors, and ending the foreign presence from Yemen are positive and give support for a political solution in the country.

On Thursday, the European Parliament voted by the majority on a resolution calling for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Yemen and stop the aggression against it.