The Yemeni Air Force Targets Vital Sites in Saudi Arabia

Today, Friday, the Air Force of the Yemeni army and the Popular Committees targeted sensitive military Saudi sites at Abha International Airport and King Khalid Base in Khamis Mushait.

The spokesman for the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that the Air Force carried out operations against vital military sites at Abha International Airport and King Khalid Base in Khamis Mushait, with three “Qasef 2K” combat drones, stressing that the hits were accurate.

Brigadier General Saree clarified that this operation took place during separate hours this Friday, stressing that this targeting comes within the framework of responding to the escalation of the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their comprehensive siege on Yemen.

Yesterday, the missile force of the army and the popular committees launched a ballistic missile against King Khalid Air Base in Asir Saudi province.

Last Wednesday, the Air Force targeted the hangars of the warplanes at Abha International Airport using four drones, type Samad 3 and Qasef 2K.

The spokesman of the Yemeni army assured the continuation of these operations as long as the Saudi aggression and siege continues.