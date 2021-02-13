Washington Announces Exclusion Of Ansar Allah- ِ(Alhuthi ) From List Of Terrorist Organizations

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the exclusion of “Ansar Allah” from the list of foreign terrorist organizations, effective February 16.

Blinken said in a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry: “Starting from February 16, the classification of” Ansar Allah “, sometimes called Houthis, is withdrawn from the list of foreign terrorist organizations.

He explained that the decision was based on “the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Yemen.”

In a statement, he added: The United States will “closely monitor” the activities of the Houthis, and are working to “define” new targets for the sanctions, especially for those responsible for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and for missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, as he put it.

Source: Agencies.