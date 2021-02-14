Feb. 13: An Update of the Saudi crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, February 13, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 233 violations committed by the aggressors, including an infiltration attempt near 50th Street and 8 aerial strikes using, drones, on 50th Street and Al-Jabaliya.

Moreover, a number of 17 spy drones were monitored flying over the airspace of 50th Street, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Durayhimi. 55 violations were carried out through artillery shelling, and 152 violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggression conducted 10 raids on the districts of Serwah and Medghal.

In Saada, 5 Saudi raids targeted Al-Zahir district.

In Al-Jawf, it launched two raids on the Khub Al-Sha’af district.