Feb. 14: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Sunday, February 14, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room monitored a number of 251 breaches committed on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours.

The violation includes 13 aerial raids using drones against 50th Street, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Faza, and Al-Durayhimi, the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street and Al-Jabaliya, an infiltration attempt near 50th Street and another in Haiss.

Moreover, 52 violations were conducted by artillery shelling and 163 violations using diverse weapons.