Army drones target Saudi Abha airport for 4th day in row

YemenExtra

The army’s air force targeted Saudi Abha International Airport on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day by two drones of Samad 3 and Qasef 2K types, the armed forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, told Saba.

Sarie considered the targeting of Abha airport a natural and legitimate response to the air escalation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its comprehensive siege on Yemen.

The spokesman renewed a warning to citizens to stay away from airports and sites that are used for military purposes.

From February 10 until today, the air force had waged offensive operations, targeting the warplanes hangars and sensitive military sites at the Abha airport and King Khalid Base in Khamis Mushait area.

Moreover, the army’s missile force bombed the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with a ballistic missile that entered service for the first time.