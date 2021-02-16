Feb. 15: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, February 15, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi aggression carried out 11 airstrikes on the Serwah district, and two raids on the Medghal district.

In Saada, it conducted 7 raids on the districts of Al-Zahir and Razih.

In Hodeidah, a source stated from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room that 192 violations were monitored and were committed by the aggressors in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations, 11 espionage drones were spotted flying over Kilo-16, Al-Jah, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Durayhimi.

The source pointed out that a number of 21 violations were by artillery shelling and 158 violations though using diverse weapons.