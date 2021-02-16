The aggression coalition detain new ship

YemenExtra

The official spokesperson of the Yemeni Oil Company, Essam Al-Mutawakel said that the US-Saudi aggression seized a new oil ship carrying 30K tons of diesel .

The official spokesperson explained that the seizure of this vessel raises the number of detained ships to 14 vessels, all of which obtained UN permits after being subjected to examination and auditing procedures.

The spokesman held the United Nations fully responsible for what the situation in Yemen will lead to in the coming days due to the arbitrary practices of the aggressive countries and their continued detention of oil derivative ships.