President Al-Mashat Says the US-Saudi Blockade Against Yemenis is a Crime

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, the head of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, considered the US blockade on the Yemeni people a war crime that reveals the ugly face of the US and the countries leading the aggression on Yemen, saying that is a flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law.

President Al-Mashat held the United Nations and the international community, led by the United States of America, fully responsible for the disastrous and tragic effects of the unjust blockade imposed on the Yemeni people.

The President pointed out that the US detention of oil ships has led to complete paralysis and a complete halt to the health and service sectors. Also, it has caused the largest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.