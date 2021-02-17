Army, Popular Committees Would Not Rest Until Liberation of All Yemen: General Al-Mushaki

YemenExtra

An exceptional tribal military meeting was held in the capital, Sana’a, Tuesday, to discuss the decisiveness mechanism in the Ma’rib front and expand communication channels for the return of the penitents.

In the meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Ali al-Mushaki, in the presence of the Head of the Military Intelligence Authority, Major General Abdullah al-Hakim and a number of sheikhs and notables of Yemen, Major General al-Moshaki addressed the sheikhs and notables of Yemen saying: Your religious and national responsibility is to communicate with the deceived mercenaries to get out of Marib and return to their families.

He pointed out that the people of Marib, along with the Army and Popular Committees, aim to liberate it from the occupiers, explaining that “they aim to liberate Marib from the occupiers, who kidnap women from the roads and homes of Marib.”

The Chief of Staff emphasized that the heroes of the Army and the Popular Committees would not rest until the liberation of the last inch of the homeland.