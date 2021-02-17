Taiz carries out stand protest over continuing detention of oil ships

YemenExtra

A stand protest was held on Tuesday in Taiz province to denounce the maritime piracy of the aggression forces and to continue the detention of oil derivative ships.

Participants in the protest noted the continued arbitrary practices of the States of aggression in detaining oil derivatives vessels and preventing their entry into the port of Hodeida in the light of the silence of the United Nations and the international community that compound the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The participants called on the United Nations and the international community to play their humanitarian role and to intervene immediately to pressure the States of aggression to lift the blockade, allow the entry of fuel vessels, and prevent their detention in the future.

They called on free people to stand with the Yemeni people and organize protests to send messages to the international community about the arbitrary practices, led by the United States and the aggression countries, over maritime piracy on fuel vessels.