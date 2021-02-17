Dismantling 3 Explosive Devices in Al-Bayda

YemenExtra

Today, Wednesday, the security services in Al-Bayda governorate dismantled 3 explosive devices planted by people affiliated with the Saudi aggression.

The governorate security stated that two explosive devices were found in the Quraysh district, explaining that one of the explosives was a homemade mine connected to an electrical circuit, and the other was a mortar shell connected to a grenade detonator.

As for the third bomb, it was found in Al-Arsh district and was diffused.

The governorate security indicated that these bombs are remnants of the criminal elements that were defeated from this area.