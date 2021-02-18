Shura sends letters over continued detention of fuel vessels

YemenExtra

Speaker of Shura Council Mohammed al-Aidarous has sent letters to the chairman of the Association of Senates and Shura Councils and similar councils in Africa and the Arab world, the heads of the Senate and Shura Councils in the League, the Secretary-General of the United Nations and his envoy for Yemen, and the heads of the Parliament International, the European and African Parliaments.

The letters included the explanation of the continued detention of the oil ships by the US-Saudi aggression and the prevention of their allowing to unload their shipments at the port of Hodeida despite obtaining the United Nations’ permits in a flagrant violation of the economic and living rights of the Yemeni people.

The letters also addressed to the heads of the Senate, Shura and similar councils in Malaysia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Argentina and Brazil over detaining 13 oil ships at sea and prevent unloading their cargoes at Hodeida port.

Al-Aidarous pointed out that the Yemeni Oil Company in the capital, Sana’a is currently working with only 1% of its oil services in various provinces as a result of not allowing one liter of fuel to enter into Hodeida port since the beginning of 2021.

He clarified that such a move will lead to a dire humanitarian catastrophe that has already begun with the closure of a number of hospitals, health and service centers, and the catastrophic repercussions on the agricultural, economic and environmental sectors.

The Shura speaker affirmed in the letters that the aggression’s insistence on preventing ships from unloading their shipments in the port of Hodeida is a crime no less terrible than the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi regime.

Al-Aidaroos condemned the international silence and the United Nations’ move away from its founding charters by not respecting the Stockholm Agreement, using the needs and suffering of citizens as a tool of pressure for political purposes and practicing collective punishment that targets millions of Yemenis.

In the letters, the Shura Speaker renewed the demand for the international community and the United Nations to assume urgent humanitarian roles towards ending the comprehensive economic blockade, including preventing the detention of oil and gas ships, ending obstacles to importing oil shipments and urgently releasing detained fuel and gas vessels and ensuring that their detention will not be repeated in the future in order to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.