Feb. 17: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Saada, the Saudi aggressive aggression launched 4 raids on Al-Zahir district.

In Hajjah, it carried out two airstrikes on Haradh district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room specialized in monitoring the violations committed by the aggression, recorded 161 breaches during the past 24 hours.

The violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Faza and two raids of drones in Hays.

A source in the operations room stated that among the violations was the hovering of 11 spy UAVs in the airspace of Haiss, Al Jabaliya, Al Jah, Al Faza, and Al-Durayhimi; in addition to 29 violations by artillery shelling and 119 violations using diverse weapons.