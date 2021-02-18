Bayda appeals to UN to transfer injured of gas station abroad

YemenExtra

The Health Office and the branch of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Bayda province have appealed to the United Nations to transfer the injured by the explosion of two tanks of domestic gas in Bayda city abroad for treatment.

A joint statement by the Office and the Council’s branch, received by Saba, indicated that 32 were injured in the blast and their health conditions are in continuous deterioration and require transferring them abroad for urgent treatment.

The statement held the United Nations, the international community, and the countries of the aggression coalition fully responsible for the catastrophic conditions and the retreat of health services in hospitals due to the lack of energy and the shortage of medicines, supplies, and medical solutions after preventing the entry of ships of oil derivatives, medicines, and food to the port of Hodeida.