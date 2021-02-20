Arab Coalition 114 Violations Against Sweden Agreement

The Saudi-led coalition forces committed on Friday 114 violations against the UN-mediated Sweden Agreement about Hodeidah ceasefire.

The violations included an infiltration attempt in Hays, developing new fortifications in al-Tuhaita district, the flying of 13 spy drones over several districts of Hodeidah, in addition to launching three airstrikes in Hays district, said an official in the operation room to monitor the aggression’s violations.

The official added that the aggression forces carried out 13 artillery attacks and fired 82 live bullets of various areas of the province.