Interior ministry spokesman reveals security operation inside Marib city

Yemen’s interior ministry spokesman, Brigadier General Abdulkhaleq Al-Ajri, on Sunday revealed a special security operation through which a team of the Ministry managed to free nine captives from a secret prison in Saudi-occuppied Marib city.

Brig. Gen. Al-Ajri said the Ministry’s team was able to storm a prison of the Saudi-led coalition forces in Marib city and liberate nine captives of the army and popular committee, who were inside the prison.

The operation was carried out after the security investigations confirmed that the coalition mercenaries had sold two captives of the army and the popular committees to a Saudi officer, namely Hussein Sharaf Ahmed Jahaf and Bakil Mohammed Saleh Al-Khawlani, out of a total of 11 prisoners who were in this prison, he explained.

The Ministry spokesman indicated that the decision to carry out the operation was made after the information confirmed that the coalition forces negotiated the sale of the remaining nine prisoners to Saudi officers.

He stated that the process of liberating the prisoners and removing them from the city of Marib to the areas under the control of the army and the committees took place within a few hours, pointing out that the freed prisoners were officially received in Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a.

Al-Ajri praised the honorable people of Marib who contributed to the success of the operation.

The following are the names of the released prisoners:

Muhammad Mohammed Ahmad Ali al-Mushki

Montaser Nasser Muhammad Al-Othmani

Walid Yahya Yahya Al-Mohammadi

Amran Ibrahim Ahmed Almajdoua

Mazen Ali Ali Qaid Abu Harash

Shaif Ali Ahmed Al-Ghweibi

Mohammed Ali Saleh Ghaythan

Durgham Ali Mohammae Saleh Al-Sabari

Moein Abdullah Mohammed Al-Souti