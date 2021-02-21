Feb. 20: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, February 20, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 212 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors, including an aerial drone raid on Al-Faza, the hovering of 15 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo 16, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Tuhita, 43 violations with artillery shelling and 145 violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi-led air force carried out two airstrikes on the Mahliya district.

In Al-Jawf, it launched two raids on the Khub Alsha’af district.

In Saada, a Saudi raid targeted the Al-Fer area in the Ketaf district.