Al-Sabeen Hospital warns of disaster due to lack of fuel

YemenExtra

Al-Sabeen Maternity and Childhood Hospital in the capital Sana’a has warned of a health disaster due to the maritime piracy of fuel ships by the aggression countries.

In a statement, the hospital condemned the aggression’s continuing intransigence in detaining oil ships and its negative repercussions on the health sector and its medical services provided by the hospital to patients.

The statement indicated the detention of ships will lead to complete paralysis in the health sector and will cause the death of many disease cases, especially in light of the outbreak of epidemics and diseases as a result of aggression.