Feb. 25: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 214 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries

The violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Faza, 13 raids by drones on Haiss and Al-Faza, intensive Saudi espionage flying in more than one area, and dozens of violations with artillery shells and other weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saud- aggression launched 6 raids on the districts of Serwah and Medghal, and a raid on the Majzar district.

In Saada, a Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted the Al-Sheikh area in Munabeh, near the border.