Feb. 26: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Thursday, February 27, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed as a result of a Saudi artillery shelling, which targeted his house in the Ghor Al-Mashwat area in the Ghamr district, near the border.

In Marib, the Saudi-led aerial aggression carried out 19 raids on Serwah district and two raids on Mahliya district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room announced that the aggressive Saudi-UAE forces had committed 123 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours, explaining that among the violations were 10 aerial strikes using drones on Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Tuhita, the hovering of 14 spy UAVs in the airspace of Kilo-16, Haiss, Al-Mazhar, Al-Tuhita, Al-Durayhimi, and Al-Faza .

Moreover, the source added that also there were 14 violations conducted by missiles and artillery shells, and 86 violations using diverse weapons.