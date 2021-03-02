Yemen’s Air Force Shoots Down Saudi UAV

YemenExtra

The air defenses of the Yemeni army and the popular committees managed to shoot down an espionage drone carrying bombs in the Haiss area, Hodeidah governorate.

The Yemeni Military Media distributed scenes of the wreckage of the plane that was downed in Haiss region.

The pictures show the drone was carrying two mortar shells.

It is worth noting that the aggressors and their mercenaries are violating the truce agreement in Hodeidah on a daily basis since it was signed in Sweden, and most of the violations have been by the hovering of warplanes and airstrikes using drones, as well as targeting citizens’ homes with missiles, artillery shells and machine guns.