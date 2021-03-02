March 1: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 1, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi aggressive forces carried out 14 airstrikes on Serwah district, 5 raids on Jabal Murad and Al-Jouba districts, and 4 raids on Medghal district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said that the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces committed 158 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The violations conducted were the launching of a raid by a drone on Tuhita, the hovering of 13 espionage drones over the airspace of Hodeidah city, Kilo-16, Haiss, Al-Mazhar, Al-Tuhita, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Faza, and the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, Haiss, and 50th Street, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Faza.

The source pointed out that the 38 violations were conducted by artillery shelling, and 95 violations using diverse weapons.