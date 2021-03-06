Humanitarian Affairs Council’s Secretary-General meets WFP Resident Representative

YemenExtra

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdulmohsen Tawoos, discussed here on Saturday with the World Food Program (WFP)’s Resident Representative, Laurent Bukera, the program’s field activities.

Tawoos pointed out the necessity of working according to the need mechanisms and standards. He stressed the importance of the continuous coordination with the Supreme Council to contribute to facilitating tasks and the arrival of aid to the needy.

WFP Resident Representative confirmed that the program would continue its humanitarian missions in Yemen, pointing to the keenness on joint work and continuous coordination with the Council in a way that serves the common goals.